(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- The House Judiciary Committee released its impeachment report to accompany the articles of impeachment against President Trump that will be on the House floor this week.

-- The stark reality of the climate crisis is that even the cities that seem best defended against rising sea levels face the potential of catastrophic flooding. London has fought back with billions but can't escape the climate crisis.

-- A huge Roman ship carrying terracotta pots sunk more than 2,000 years ago in the Mediterranean Sea. It's the largest shipwreck discovered of its kind.