(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- The House Judiciary Committee released its impeachment report to accompany the articles of impeachment against President Trump that will be on the House floor this week.
-- The stark reality of the climate crisis is that even the cities that seem best defended against rising sea levels face the potential of catastrophic flooding. London has fought back with billions but can't escape the climate crisis.
-- A huge Roman ship carrying terracotta pots sunk more than 2,000 years ago in the Mediterranean Sea. It's the largest shipwreck discovered of its kind.
-- Late rapper Juice WRLD's girlfriend has a message for his fans.
-- She ran a multi-million dollar operation bringing women to the US so their children would get citizenship. She'll be sentenced today.
-- A Democratic congressman who is outspoken against Trump's impeachment is expected to switch parties. Six of his aides just resigned.
-- Public shame. Fines. Forbidden to take on government jobs. These are just a few of the things that happen to people who quit the 2-million-strong Chinese military. It happened to this man.
-- Miss Nigeria had the best reaction to Miss Jamaica winning the Miss World title, and we're all inspired.