Miss Nigeria had the best reaction to Jamaica winning the Miss World title and we're all inspired

(CNN) Miss Nigeria has set a new standard for how we want our friends to react to our successes.

And we'll expect nothing less.

The internet cheered her on -- but no one louder than Douglas, who was among the finalists.

"Absolutely amazing in all my years of watching never seen another queen this excited about someone else's win," one Twitter user commented. "#MissNigeria you are simply the best."

Absolutely amazing in all my years of watching never seen another queen this excited about someone else's win. #MissNigeria you are simply the best. https://t.co/KwqstlFCGf — Tє̲̣̣̣̥mptє̲̣̣̣̥d (@millibrown1) December 15, 2019

"In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances her life," another Twitter user said . "Be her Miss Nigeria."

Singh, the 69th Miss World, said she was "honoured and grateful for this opportunity but most of all I'm thinking about the work that needs to be done and that I have the platform and the means to do it," after receiving her crown.

The 23-year-old graduated from Florida State University with psychology and women's studies degrees and, according to the Miss World website, plans to enroll in medical school soon.