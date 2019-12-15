Over 35 million people are under winter weather alerts from Colorado to West Virginia

(CNN) A storm system moving east with rain and snow has put more than 35 million people under winter weather alerts from Colorado to West Virginia.

A swath from eastern Colorado to the Ohio Valley was the hardest-hit on Sunday, said CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford. Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio saw snow over the weekend and will continue to see between 2 to 4 inches through Tuesday, Shackelford said. Some areas could see up to 6 inches.

Snow blankets Kansas

Sunday's weather in Kansas caused major traffic disruptions. A five-vehicle crash, including three tractor-trailers, blocked a portion of Interstate 70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

I-70 westbound near milepost 316 is BLOCKED in Riley county.



A five vehicle crash involving three semis are involved. #KSwx #StayHome pic.twitter.com/61ndK7SR9k — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 15, 2019

At Arrowhead Stadium, the snow didn't stop the Kansas City Chiefs or their fans from enjoying their 23-3 win over the Denver Broncos. Tweets from the Chiefs showed players throwing snowballs during warmups and making snow angels.

D-Rob is ready 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bv3V9ypbxm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2019

