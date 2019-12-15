Sea-Tac Airport to allow people without tickets to go past security

(CNN) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is restarting a program that allows people to go through security and meet loved ones at the gate without purchasing a ticket.

The idea is that non-ticketed visitors will use the program to surprise arriving loved ones, enjoy extra time with friends and family and, of course, spend money at the airport's stores and restaurants. The Port of Seattle is set to officially announce the SEA Visitor Pass program in a Monday news conference, Sea-Tac Airport spokesman Perry Cooper said.

The program builds off of last year's six-week pilot program that allowed non-ticketed guests to go through security and reach the airport gates.

"It's been 17 years since anyone without a ticket has been able to enjoy areas of the airport beyond security," Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins said at the time. "And yet some of the airport's best features are there. Great restaurants, local musicians performing in the concourses, and some of the best views of the planes coming and going against the backdrop of Mt. Rainier and the Olympics."

In all, 1,165 people took advantage of the pilot program last year, the port said. Cooper said in an email that they received very positive feedback on surveys from participants.