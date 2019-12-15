Raiders to play final game in Oakland Coliseum

(CNN) The Oakland Raiders are a franchise used to change. Before the team ever even took the field, they had to switch their name.

In his book "Black Knight: Al Davis and his Raiders," author Ira Simmons details how a local columnist penned a mock petition asking for a new mascot days after the original was picked.

The Oakland Señors became the Oakland Raiders, but the fledgling franchise was still without a home. It wasn't the only thing that would change the squad would endure in their opening year, as the team was forced from their home venue after the better-established San Francisco 49ers took precedence.

Oakland would undergo one more change in home venue before settling at the Oakland Coliseum, perhaps one of the most enduring things about the team, aside from the presence of the Davis family.

But on Sunday, the Raiders will play the last game in the stadium that has been synonymous with their team, aside from a decade in change in Los Angeles. The newest venue will be in Las Vegas, a state away from the franchise's starting point. Their final opponent in Oakland will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that joined the NFL in 1995.

