Police are looking for the man who vandalized a California synagogue

(CNN) Authorities are investigating a series of vandalisms -- including at a synagogue -- that took place in the city of Beverly Hills, police say.

The vandalism at the Nessah Synagogue was discovered Saturday morning by an employee who said he found "an open door and items ransacked inside," the City of Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.

"The suspect disrupted the furnishings, and contents of the synagogue by overturning furniture and distributing brochures and materials throughout the interior," the release said. He "damaged several Jewish relics, but fortunately the Synagogue's main scrolls survived unscathed."

Police are looking for a white male suspect between 20-25 years old

No one was inside at the time and no one was injured, it said.

"This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community," Mayor John Mirisch said in a statement. "It is not just an attack on the Jewish Community of Beverly Hills; it's an attack on all of us. The entire City stands in solidarity behind Nessah, its members and congregants."

