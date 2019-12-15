Bill of Rights Day explained

(CNN) December 15 is Bill of Rights Day in the United States, a commemoration of the ratification of the first 10 amendments to the US Constitution. These amendments provide the basis for the individual freedoms that Americans enjoy today.

What is the Bill of Rights?

On December 15, 1791, the first amendments to the Constitution were ratified. Known as the Bill of Rights , these 10 amendments protect the most fundamenta l rights of Americans, like freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to protest, and the guarantee of equal protection under the law. Other amendments include the right to bear arms, and protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, among others.

When did the US begin observing Bill of Rights Day?

In November 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation dedicating December 15 as Bill of Rights Day, in honor of the document's 150th anniversary . The first Bill of Rights Day would fall just eight days after the Pearl Harbor attack and subsequent US entry into World War II.