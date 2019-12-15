6-year-old girl among 3 killed as 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines

Manila, Philippines (CNN) A six-year-old girl was among three people killed when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines island of Mindanao on Sunday.

The girl was inside her family's house when the building collapsed and killed her, the province's governor, Douglas Cagas, told CNN.

Fire Service director Chief Superintendent Samuel Tadeo confirmed the three deaths and also said a market in Padada had collapsed.

The country's second-largest island is a popular tourist destination, and videos posted on social media showed hotel pools dramatically overflowing and mass evacuations of shoppers from malls.

Residents reported schools had been severely damaged -- luckily empty of students at the time, as the quake happened on a Sunday. Governor Douglas Cagas of the island's Davao del Sur province said a three-story building had also collapsed.

