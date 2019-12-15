At least one dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines

Manila, Philippines (CNN) At least one person was killed after a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines island of Mindanao on Sunday.

One person was killed in the quake, Governor Douglas Cagas of the island's Davao del Sur province told CNN. He added that a three-story building had also collapsed.

The country's second-largest island is a popular tourist destination, and videos posted on social media showed hotel pools dramatically overflowing and mass evacuations of shoppers from malls.

Residents reported schools had been severely damaged -- luckily empty of students at the time, as the quake happened on a Sunday.

Classes have now been suspended for Monday, and bridges closed due to cracks, Davao city officials said.

Read More