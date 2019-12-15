British tourist shot dead outside luxury Argentina hotel, report says

(CNN) A British man has been killed and his son injured a few meters from a luxury hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, CNN affiliate TN reported.

The bus full of tourists was traveling from Ezeiza international airport to the Faena Hotel in the waterside Puerto Madero area when two attackers shot at it, TN said.

The victims did not leave the vehicle when it was intercepted, but were shot in the struggle, TN reported. The 50-year-old man, who was shot in the chest, died, while his son, who was shot in the leg, underwent surgery, the news network reported. Authorities are using facial recognition to search for the suspects, TN reported.

"We are supporting the family of two British men following an incident in Buenos Aires, and are in contact with the local authorities there," a spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office told CNN.

The Foreign Office said more than 111,000 British nationals visited Argentina in 2018, and that most visits to the country were "trouble free."

