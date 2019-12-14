Read Fareed Zakaria's essay, 'The New China Scare'

(CNN) "China is a repressive regime that engages in thoroughly illiberal policies, from banning free speech to interning religious minorities," Fareed Zakaria writes in the new issue of Foreign Affairs, in an essay entitled "The New China Scare."

"Over the last five years, it has intensified its political control and economic statism at home. Abroad, it has become a competitor and in some places a rival of the United States. But the essential strategic question for Americans today is, Do these facts make China a vital threat, and to the extent that they do, how should that threat be addressed?"