Read Fareed Zakaria's essay, 'The New China Scare'

Updated 11:18 AM ET, Sat December 14, 2019

A Chinese man adjusts the Chinese flag before a point press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 5, 2012. Yang said that nations should enjoy freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and promised that there would &quot;never be issues&quot; in the tense waterway. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Feng Li (Photo credit should read FENG LI/AFP/GettyImages)
(CNN)"China is a repressive regime that engages in thoroughly illiberal policies, from banning free speech to interning religious minorities," Fareed Zakaria writes in the new issue of Foreign Affairs, in an essay entitled "The New China Scare."

"Over the last five years, it has intensified its political control and economic statism at home. Abroad, it has become a competitor and in some places a rival of the United States. But the essential strategic question for Americans today is, Do these facts make China a vital threat, and to the extent that they do, how should that threat be addressed?"
