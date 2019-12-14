248 vases stolen from graves in an Indiana cemetery

(CNN) A cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is missing 248 vases after they were stolen from the headstones of graves, according to police.

The vases taken from Greenlawn Memorial Park are valued at $124,000, Fort Wayne police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena told CNN.

"Why would you do that? That's, like morbid. It's one of the lowest things I think you could possibly do is steal from a grave site," Deb Gordon, whose mother's vase was stolen, told CNN affiliate WLS

The vases used for flowers atop the headstones were stolen sometime between December 6 and December 9, police said.

"It's awful. We're very saddened by it, and it's terrible that someone would take something from a loved one's grave," a spokeswoman for the Greenlawn Memorial Park told CNN.

