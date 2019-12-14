Thousands of Santa Clauses flood the streets of New York City. Welcome to SantaCon

(CNN) It's almost Christmas, and what could that means besides lots of food, gifts and ... Santas?

Welcome to SantaCon NYC, where thousands of Saint Nicks hit the streets of the Big Apple, donating to charitable causes while dressing up as Santa and visiting bars around the city.

SantaCon revelers enjoy a drink at Celtic Pub in New York on December 14, 2019.

SantaCon 2019 began at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Father Duffy Square, a section of Times Square, before the city's jolly good fellows spread joy across town.

While most attendees dress up as Santa, many dressed as elves, reindeers, and other holiday-themed costumes.

Arrived in NYC just in time for SantaCon 😊 pic.twitter.com/7XAxeUmmqa — Curt Smith (@curtsmith) December 14, 2019

The event is described by SantaCon as a "charitable, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy."