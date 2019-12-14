Her father was called 'the most dangerous racist in America.' She wants a different legacy for her sons
Updated 9:22 AM ET, Sat December 14, 2019
Montgomery, Alabama (CNN)Peggy Wallace Kennedy was 8 years old when she got her first glimpse of the troubling future that awaited her.
She was living in Clayton, Alabama, then a tiny segregated town in the Jim Crow South. Her father was George Wallace, the future Alabama governor and archvillain of the civil rights movement who stood in schoolhouse doors to block black students from enrolling and once declared, "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever."
That version of her father, though, didn't yet exist for Peggy Wallace in 1958. She knew her father as the charmer with the Brylcreemed hair who handed her M&M's, called her "sugah" and never talked politics at home.
But her world shifted one day when her mother sent her to a black seamstress to get some clothes mended.
As she climbed the steps to the seamstress's home, Peggy heard the woman's voice from inside the house say, "George Wallace don't want his daughter to be up in no n***** house."
She froze, pirouetted, slowly walked back down the steps and went home. She never said anything to the woman.
Kennedy has plenty to say today. In her new memoir, "The Broken Road: George Wallace and a Daughter's Journey to Reconciliation," she recounts what it was like to grow up as the child of a man the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once called "the most dangerous racist in America."
Her book is an unflinching look at how her father's politics warped his personal life and clouded his daughter's conscience. Kennedy still occasionally encounters people who shun her because of her father, who died in 1998.
"If I had asked daddy in the summer of 1958 if he was a racist, I'm not sure what he would have said," she wrote about the time of her encounter with the black seamstress.
"For many years, I felt obligated to defend Daddy's character and actions. I took the official Wallace line: Daddy was a segregationist but not a racist."
Not anymore. With startling candor, Kennedy takes on her own denial as well as her father's. The memoir also deftly recreates the small Southern world she grew up in and the strange reality of Jim Crow, where whites treated black servants like beloved family members in private but second-class citizens in public.
The memoir is filled with some heart-stopping moments: Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the civil rights icon, offering a startling tribute to Kennedy in 2017 that left her speechless; her father reaching out to black people for forgiveness in a church near the end of his life after a would-be assassin's bullet had paralyzed him; Kennedy holding hands with the Rev. Bernice King, King's youngest daughter, in 2015 as they retraced the steps of the historic Selma to Montgomery march.
"I could not help but wonder how the course of history might have been changed if Martin Luther King and daddy had known that one day, right down here in Alabama, that little black girl and that little white girl holding hands would be their own daughters," Kennedy wrote about that moment.