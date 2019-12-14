Montgomery, Alabama (CNN) Peggy Wallace Kennedy was 8 years old when she got her first glimpse of the troubling future that awaited her.

She was living in Clayton, Alabama, then a tiny segregated town in the Jim Crow South. Her father was George Wallace, the future Alabama governor and archvillain of the civil rights movement who stood in schoolhouse doors to block black students from enrolling and once declared, "segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever."

That version of her father, though, didn't yet exist for Peggy Wallace in 1958. She knew her father as the charmer with the Brylcreemed hair who handed her M&M's, called her "sugah" and never talked politics at home.

But her world shifted one day when her mother sent her to a black seamstress to get some clothes mended.

As she climbed the steps to the seamstress's home, Peggy heard the woman's voice from inside the house say, "George Wallace don't want his daughter to be up in no n***** house."

Read More