NHLer Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with rare bone cancer

(CNN) Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, the team said.

Specialists at the University of Pennsylvania diagnosed the 23-year-old Swede, said Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher. He will have more tests next week and begin treatment immediately after that, Fletcher said.

Lindblom -- who's tied for the most goals for his team this season -- "is not expected" to play for the rest of the season, Fletcher said in a statement.

"The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available," Fletcher said.

The NHL team is promoting #OskarStrong on social media for fans to send their support.