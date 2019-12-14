James Harden becomes the first player in NBA history to record back-to-back 50-point games

(CNN) James Harden made NBA history this week becoming the first player to record back-to-back 50-point games.

The Houston Rockets guard scored 55 points in the team's 116-110 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and 54 points in their 130-107 win against the Orlando Magic, according to the Rockets website

When asked by reporters Friday how he felt about the accomplishment, Harden said : "I just want to win man, whatever it takes."

It's not the first time Harden scored 50-plus points, though. He's done it five times so far this season and three times in December alone.