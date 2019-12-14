Shots were fired in an Atlanta mall following a dispute in the food court

(CNN) Holiday shopping took a violent turn Saturday when shots were fired at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta following a dispute in the food court, police said.

Police responded to the incident at 1:18 p.m., according to a statement from the Cobb County Police Department. Police determined that it was an isolated incident, and those involved knew each other, the statement said.

A suspect was identified but fled the scene, and police told CNN they are working to locate him. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The mall was temporarily closed, but police said it is expected to reopen later in the day.

Adrian Matthews was in Bath and Body Works when the shots were fired. He told CNN affiliate WSB that it was "just pure pandemonium" inside.

