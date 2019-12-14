111-year-old woman, the granddaughter of a slave, dies in Georgia

(CNN) Willie Mae Hardy was born the grandchild of a slave in 1908, when Theodore Roosevelt was president.

She lived through two world wars, the Great Depression, Jim Crow and the civil rights era. She endured to vote for a black president and even meet his history-making wife.

Willie Mae Hardy said her secret to longevity was "Trusting in the Good Lord."

Hardy died in her sleep Wednesday at 111, one of the oldest people in the country. She enjoyed a "wonderful life," her caretaker and granddaughter, Veronica Edwards told CNN from their metro Atlanta home.

"She didn't want for anything," Edwards said. "She was involved in the community until her health declined. She was caring and had a loving heart."

Born on an old plantation

