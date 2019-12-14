Barcelona draw with Real Sociedad opens door for Real Madrid at the top of La Liga

(CNN) Barcelona and Real Sociedad played out a thrilling draw as the Catalan side failed to hold on for a victory that would have guaranteed it top spot in La Liga.

After Sociedad had taken a deserved early lead from the penalty spot, Barcelona bounced back through Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez but an error from goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen allowed Alexander Isak to stab home an equalizer.

This was always going to be an entertaining clash, with La Real riding high in fourth place after impressing all season.

The early warning signs were there for Barcelona on Saturday, as rangy Sociedad forward Isak sliced through its defense and set up Mikel Oyarzabal, who opted to cross when perhaps he was better placed to shoot.

However, it wouldn't be long before La Real got the goal its early dominance deserved.

