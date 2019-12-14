Ousted Sudan President Omar al-Bashir sentenced to 2 years in correctional facility

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been sentenced to two years in a correctional facility after being found guilty of corruption and illegitimate possession of foreign currency.

The 75-year-old dictator will be sent to a correctional facility, as anyone over the age of 70 cannot go to prison under Sudanese law.

Bashir was still held in the maximum-security Kobar Prison while he faced these charges -- and will return there on Saturday as he faces another upcoming trial.

The former leader, who appeared in a metal cage inside a courtroom in the capital Khartoum, will next face a charge of plotting the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

Once this separate verdict is delivered, he will then serve the two-year correctional facility sentence handed down Saturday -- along with any additional sentences.

