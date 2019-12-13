Buckingham Palace is hiring an expert digital communicator to help maintain the Queen's online presence

(CNN) Job alert!

Buckingham Palace is looking to hire a Head of Digital Engagement -- someone to "maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."

In a job posting on LinkedIn , the Royal Household put out a call for applications for the job with the promise that "your content will be viewed by millions."

Masters of the digital world are encouraged to apply. Just get those resumes in soon, because the listing closes December 24.

"It's about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage," the posting says. "This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."

