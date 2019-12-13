An attorney went to a bar with friends in Atlanta last week and hasn't been seen since

(CNN) A week after an attorney went missing following a night out with friends in Atlanta, police say they are still looking for him.

Demetrice Allen hasn't been seen since December 6, when he met up with friends at a bar in East Atlanta Village, City of South Fulton Police told CNN.

Allen had recently moved to Atlanta from Orlando and was staying with his godmother, Daphne Handley, while interviewing for jobs in Atlanta, Handley told CNN. He had just had an interview with Delta Airlines, she said.

Around 5:15 p.m. on December 6, Allen told Handley that he was going to see friends, Handley said. Allen and his friends met up at TEN ATL, a bar in East Atlanta Village, according to Sgt. Jubal Rogers with City of South Fulton Police.

At the end of the night, his friends noticed he wasn't at the table, Handley said.

