When a coffee shop owner went into hospice, a competitor worked there for free to keep it open

(CNN) Dave McAdams and his wife, Tina, opened their coffee shop in Oak Grove, Oregon, a year ago, but he's been an active part of the community for years as a youth pastor, a baseball coach, the Rotary Club and even the Portland Ghostbusters group.

So, when Dave went into hospice care with terminal cancer, loyal customers of The Local Coffee Company and people in the community wanted to help. He has inoperable cancer in his lymph nodes and doctors say he has only a few weeks left.

On Wednesday, the owner of a nearby coffee shop came to support the family by working in the store for free.

"She closed her own shop for a day and ran ours," Tina McAdams told CNN.

It was a record day for the drive-up coffee stand, with 142 sales to coffee lovers who waited in longer than normal lines for their coffees, lattes and cappuccinos.

