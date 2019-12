Michael Jordan's high school basketball coach, Clifton 'Pop' Herring, dead at 67

(CNN) Clifton "Pop" Herring, who coached basketball superstar Michael Jordan in high school, died this week, according to his daughter Paquita Yarborough.

Herring was 67, his daughter said.

Herring was the men's basketball coach at Emsley A. Laney High School, in Wilmington, North Carolina, when a teenage Jordan was honing his skills.

He was famously known as the coach who cut Jordan during his sophomore year at Laney in the late 1970s, what became known as the "Great Cutting Myth." However, Jordan was actually placed on junior varsity rather than varsity, according to a 2012 Sports Illustrated story

Jordan ultimately played varsity his junior and senior year at Laney, Yarborough said.

