A shooting has been reported at a Georgia plant, and schools are on lockdown

(CNN) Authorities say they're looking for a shooter after gunfire was reported at a food-service packaging plant in north Georgia, and area schools are on lockdown.

Shots were reported Friday morning at Dart Container Corp. in Conyers, about 25 miles east of downtown Atlanta, Rockdale County Sheriff's Deputy Lee Thomas said.

At least three schools and the county school transportation offices were placed on lockdown, Rockdale County schools said on Twitter

"All of our students & staff are safe. No visitors are allowed on campus at this time," the tweet reads.

Numerous police cars with lights flashing were parked outside the facility, video aired by CNN affiliate WSB showed.

