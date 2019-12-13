Two of Georgetown's accused basketball players to transfer

(CNN) Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander, two of the Georgetown University basketball players accused of burglary earlier this month, are transferring from the school, according to statements by the school, Gardner's attorney and Alexander himself via social media.

One woman said in her complaint that Gardner sexually harassed and assaulted her in her home, court documents show. The athlete told the Washington Post, "I've never done those things in my life."

No criminal charges have been filed against any of the men, local police say, but investigations are continuing.

On Twitter, Alexander wrote: "I have been publicly shamed, threatened and criminalized. I have been falsely accused and targeted by the media and my peers of crimes I did not commit. I would not do anything to embarrass myself, my family, or the university. In light of the situation, the University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support. With that being said, my family and I have decided that Georgetown is not the environment for me to successfully grow as both an individual and as a basketball player."

Read More