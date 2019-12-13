'Love Island' host Caroline Flack charged with assault

(CNN) Caroline Flack, the presenter of hit British reality TV show "Love Island," has been charged with assault, police confirmed on Friday.

"Caroline Flack -- 40 (09.11.79) of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 December," a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted," they added.

The spokesperson confirmed that the man was not seriously injured.

Flack, 40, is best known for her role as host of "Love Island," and also presented "The X Factor" and "The Xtra Factor." She won British celebrity ballroom dancing competition "Strictly Come Dancing" in 2014.

