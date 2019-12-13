Why 'Moonstruck' actor Danny Aiello was a hero to late bloomers

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter @GeneSeymour. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion at CNN

(CNN) Danny Aiello, the Brooklyn-born, Oscar-nominated character actor who died at 86 Thursday, was, among many things, a paradigm of the late bloomer and an inspiration for anybody who believes their best selves are never far removed from discovery, no matter how old they are.

Aiello, after all, spent most of his adult years after the Army handling packages and performing public address announcements for Greyhound before becoming a union official. His first screen credit came in 1973, when he was 40 , as one of Robert De Niro's baseball teammates in "Bang the Drum Slowly." More than 70 others would follow.

David Thomson, in his "Biographical Dictionary of Film" had Aiello nailed down : "[A] natural comic, a rather good singer and a big soft show-off who likes to be the heavy."

As "the heavy," Aiello made himself distinctive. He improvised the line "Michael Corleone says hello" in 1974's "The Godfather Part II" just before his character Tony Rosato garrotes Frankie Pentangeli (Michael V. Gazzo). He could be glacial in malevolence as the crooked cop in 1981's "Fort Apache: The Bronx" but managed to sneak in tiny streams of pathos even as a wretchedly abusive husband in Woody Allen's 1985 film, "The Purple Rose of Cairo."

But Aiello's most important, career-defining movie roles weren't as "bad guys" in the strictest sense, but as complicated men left bemused and bereft by other people's impulses.

