Why 'Moonstruck' actor Danny Aiello was a hero to late bloomers

Opinion by Gene Seymour

Updated 7:17 PM ET, Fri December 13, 2019

Danny Aiello starred as Sal, a pizza restaurant owner, in director Spike Lee's 1989 film, "Do The Right Thing."
Danny Aiello starred as Sal, a pizza restaurant owner, in director Spike Lee's 1989 film, "Do The Right Thing."

(CNN)Danny Aiello, the Brooklyn-born, Oscar-nominated character actor who died at 86 Thursday, was, among many things, a paradigm of the late bloomer and an inspiration for anybody who believes their best selves are never far removed from discovery, no matter how old they are.

Aiello, after all, spent most of his adult years after the Army handling packages and performing public address announcements for Greyhound before becoming a union official. His first screen credit came in 1973, when he was 40, as one of Robert De Niro's baseball teammates in "Bang the Drum Slowly." More than 70 others would follow.
David Thomson, in his "Biographical Dictionary of Film" had Aiello nailed down: "[A] natural comic, a rather good singer and a big soft show-off who likes to be the heavy."
    As "the heavy," Aiello made himself distinctive. He improvised the line "Michael Corleone says hello" in 1974's "The Godfather Part II" just before his character Tony Rosato garrotes Frankie Pentangeli (Michael V. Gazzo). He could be glacial in malevolence as the crooked cop in 1981's "Fort Apache: The Bronx" but managed to sneak in tiny streams of pathos even as a wretchedly abusive husband in Woody Allen's 1985 film, "The Purple Rose of Cairo."
    But Aiello's most important, career-defining movie roles weren't as "bad guys" in the strictest sense, but as complicated men left bemused and bereft by other people's impulses.
    In 1987, Aiello played Johnny Cammareri in director Norman Jewison's "Moonstruck." Cammareri was engaged to the widowed Loretta Castorini (Cher, in her Academy Award-winning role), who likes the fulsome, itchy-headed Johnny, but doesn't love him, believing that marrying someone you love can only lead to betrayal and loss. (Her mother, played by Olympia Dukakis, concurs. At first anyway.) Aiello was everything but mean and foreboding as Johnny: sweet, ingratiating with an anxiousness to please that proves his undoing.
    Spike Lee's film "Do the Right Thing" was released in 1989. Critics were concerned that the controversial motion picture, which took on a number of hot-button issues, would inflame passions. Instead, it provoked dialogue -- and has since become a classic.
    Spike Lee's film "Do the Right Thing" was released in 1989. Critics were concerned that the controversial motion picture, which took on a number of hot-button issues, would inflame passions. Instead, it provoked dialogue -- and has since become a classic. Click through to see images taken on set and published in the book "Do the Right Thing" by Spike Lee and Jason Matloff.
    The film is set on a hot day in Brooklyn, New York, and follows the lives of several characters. One of them, Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn), likes to walk around the neighborhood playing Public Enemy's "Fight the Power" at high volume, annoying some and entertaining others.
    The film is set on a hot day in Brooklyn, New York, and follows the lives of several characters. One of them, Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn), likes to walk around the neighborhood playing Public Enemy's "Fight the Power" at high volume, annoying some and entertaining others.
    "Do the Right Thing" was shot on location in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Among the performers with small roles was Martin Lawrence, second from left.
    "Do the Right Thing" was shot on location in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Among the performers with small roles was Martin Lawrence, second from left.
    Sal, played by Danny Aiello, right, owns a local pizzeria, an Italian in what's become an African-American neighborhood. His son Pino (John Turturro) is prejudiced against the locals. The pizzeria, a neighborhood gathering spot, eventually becomes the center of trouble.
    Sal, played by Danny Aiello, right, owns a local pizzeria, an Italian in what's become an African-American neighborhood. His son Pino (John Turturro) is prejudiced against the locals. The pizzeria, a neighborhood gathering spot, eventually becomes the center of trouble.
    Rosie Perez plays Tina, girlfriend of Spike Lee's pizza delivery man, Mookie. The pair have a young son, but little hope: Mookie is immature and Tina is struggling. On this hot day, it's all she can do to simply keep cool.
    Rosie Perez plays Tina, girlfriend of Spike Lee's pizza delivery man, Mookie. The pair have a young son, but little hope: Mookie is immature and Tina is struggling. On this hot day, it's all she can do to simply keep cool.
    Radio Raheem wears "love" and "hate" on his rings, a reflection of the neighborhood's volatility (and a nod to Robert Mitchum's preacher character in "Night of the Hunter," who has the words tattooed on his knuckles). Another character, a mentally challenged man named Smiley, sells pictures of Malcolm X and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., another symbol of duality.
    Radio Raheem wears "love" and "hate" on his rings, a reflection of the neighborhood's volatility (and a nod to Robert Mitchum's preacher character in "Night of the Hunter," who has the words tattooed on his knuckles). Another character, a mentally challenged man named Smiley, sells pictures of Malcolm X and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., another symbol of duality.
    Sal&#39;s son Pino (Turturro) has a tense relationship with Mookie (Lee). His other son, Vito (Richard Edson), is friendly with the delivery man. Still, the trio&#39;s conversation often resolves nothing and highlights the gulf between them.