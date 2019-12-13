Save up to 50% on beauty and grooming during Sally Beauty's 12 days of deals

CNN Underscored partnered with Sally Beauty to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

It's that time of year again, when the string lights go up and the prices dip down. Every December, you can expect holiday sales timed perfectly to add a little extra cheer while you're shopping for loved ones, yourself or an office gift swap.

And Sally Beauty is here to do just that. The brand has already kicked off its 12 Days to Dash sale, which means you'll be able to score up to 50% off the hottest beauty and grooming brands this season. This includes Chi, Conair and whole lot more. Since there's a new sale every day, you'll want to check the Sally Beauty site daily to see if your favorite tool or product is featured as the deal of the day.

What's more, you'll be able to score 50% off Hot Shot styling tools from December 15 to 24. Not sure where to start? We've highlighted some tools below that are the key to looking good well past New Year's Eve.

Ion Luxe Styling Kit ($99.99; sallybeauty.com)

If you're like us, you've probably been using the same straightening iron and dryer for way, way too long. It's time for a refresh. This kit is just the ticket, with its stylish rose-gold-and-black look. And it's nothing if not comprehensive, thanks to the included ceramic straightening iron, compact dryer, foundation mist and 1-inch metal claw clip — everything you need to look luxurious for the holidays. But don't dally: This is a holiday exclusive and is only available for a limited time.

Ion Curl & Style Styling Kit ($39.99; sallybeauty.com)

Who doesn't love luscious curls? With the Ion Curl & Style styling kit, you get the tools you need to create luxurious, long-lasting and smooth curls. In this kit, a titanium curling iron, paddle brush, styling clips and anti-static hairspray are all included. One nice perk: The included Golden Titanium Pro curling iron has variable temperature settings and auto shut-off, which means fewer headaches for your early morning routine. The iron distributes heat evenly and helps retain your hair's natural moisture.

Ion Volume & Shine Styling Kit ($59.99; sallybeauty.com)

The Ion Volume & Shine styling kit utilizes ionic technology to help you get frizz-free, shiny and more manageable hair. The lightweight and low-noise hair dryer produces powerful airflow to reduce drying time — which means a few more minutes of precious, precious sleep.

Eva NYC Supernatural Silk Set ($69.99; sallybeauty.com)

Need beauty tools that travel well? This road warrior-friendly set includes travel-size versions of the Mane Magic 10-1 shampoo, conditioner and priming spray, plus a full-size hot styling brush. In case you're not familiar with it, The Mane Magic 10-1 Collection is paraben-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free. And it's safe for keratin-treated and color-treated hair, too.

Mo Knows Hair Curl Collection ($5.49 - $11.99; sallybeauty.com)

Monica Stevens is one of the biggest names in the natural hair care community. And in October, she launched a salon-quality collection formulated with botanical extracts, essential oils and butters. The collection includes seven conditioners and stylers which are only available at Sally Beauty.

Fingerpaints Enchanted Dream Collection ($4.69; sallybeauty.com)

Everybody needs a little glam in their life. Why not bring the salon home with the Fingerpaints Enchanted Dream Collection? These limited-time-only nail colors are inspired by the holiday season and include glitter, pearlescent shimmer and cream finishes.

Peace Love Glow 4-Piece Masking Kit with Brush by Freeman ($4.99; sallybeauty.com)

Thanks to winter, dry skin is back. But luckily for us, there's this Peace Love Glow Masking Kit, which is a Sally exclusive that includes a Rejuvenating Cucumber + Pink Salt Clay Mask, Hydrating Glacier Water + Pink Peony Gel Cream Mask, and 1.5-ounce tube of Detoxifying Charcoal + Black Sugar Mud Mask with a Masking Bristle Brush. Your skin can thank us later.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.