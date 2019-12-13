Stay stylish with these 30 Nordstrom gifts for everyone on your list

Calling all holiday shopping procrastinators: Whether you're still trying to wrap up your gift list or haven't even come close to starting, don't stress. There's still time to get everyone on your shopping list something that they'll love — especially if you head over to Nordstrom, where you can find thousands of the most stylish and best-selling fashion, home and beauty products in just a few clicks.

Just take a look at its Holiday Gift section. Shoppers can peruse by price, person or featured lists such as best-sellers and personalized gifts. No matter who or what you're looking for, it's here to make your holiday shopping as easy as can be, especially with free guaranteed delivery by December 24 as long as you order before December 22.

Still overwhelmed or unsure of where to begin? Let us help. We've picked out 30 of the best gifts to give everyone on your list. From a portable Bose bluetooth speaker for just $69 to a trendy teddy coat for under $200 to a luxurious high-tech Dyson hair dryer, these 30 Nordstrom gift ideas will help jumpstart your shopping cart. Scroll down to shop our top picks and be sure to check out more must-have holiday gifts at Nordstrom, here. And if you're looking for gifts outside the site, we've also got guides for the best gifts for her, gifts for him, top-rated Amazon gifts, white elephant gifts and even stocking stuffers, too.

Gifts for $50 or less

Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Earrings ($46; nordstrom.com)

You can never go wrong with a timeless pair of earrings that go with everything in her wardrobe. And at this price? Please and thank you.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom At Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

With over 1,250 five-star customer ratings, it's no wonder this affordable and super-soft throw makes a great gift.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kiehl's Since 1851 Best of Kiehl's Set ($40; nordstrom.com)

For any beauty fanatics on your list, this limited-edition Best of Kiehl's Set includes five of its top-rated skin care products, including its beloved Ultra Facial Cream.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle ($34.95; nordstrom.com)

With this sleek Hydro Flask water bottle, you can do good for the environment by reducing single-use plastic while also looking good.

_______________________________________________________________________________

BP. 2-Pack Butter Crew Socks ($15; nordstrom.com)

As one shopper wrote, "The softest socks I have ever felt!" Enough said.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Leith Longline Cardigan (starting at $34.49, originally $69; nordstrom.com)

This duster-length cardigan is cozy, stylish and great for traveling since it packs small.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nest Fragrances Holiday Votive Candle ($16; nordstrom.com)

Give the scent of Christmas all year long with this Nest Fragrance Holiday Votive Candle which has notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Etip Salty Dog Knit Tech Gloves ($35; nordstrom.com)

Never let your hands get cold while texting again thanks to these touchscreen-friendly gloves.

Gifts for $100 or less

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

Everyone, and we mean everyone, should have a super-soft, machine-washable, non-pilling, microfiber robe.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker ($69; nordstrom.com)

This portable Bose speaker is not only water-proof and crack-proof, but it's the perfect size to bring to any get together, picnic or party on the go.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Diptyque Baies/Berries Scented Candle ($36-$65; nordstrom.com)

This candle features notes of roses and blackcurrant leaves, and smells just as pretty as it looks.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie ($95; nordstrom.com)

Classic Hunter boots are a practical addition to any wardrobe. Plus, they're real comfy.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Madewell Recycled Polartec Fleece Pullover Jacket ($76.80, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

Fuzzy, warm, stylish and on sale? Say no more.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

With over 1,000 perfect five-star customer reviews, it's obvious that this chic pajama set is a must-have.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Serum (starting at $70; nordstrom.com)

Nearly 3,000 Nordstrom shoppers gave this serum a five-star rating, and for good reason. Made with antioxidants plus hyaluronic acid, it helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while keeping your skin hydrated and glowing.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Calpak 5-Piece Packing Cube Set ($48-$70; nordstrom.com)

This Calpak five-piece packing set is a game-changer for travelers, and is available in lots of adorable prints.

Gifts for $200 or less

Patagonia Nano Puff Water Resistant Jacket ($199; nordstrom.com)

Nothing will keep him warmer or dryer without weighing him down than this Patagonia lightweight puffer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Halogen Double Breasted Faux Fur Teddy Coat ($199; nordstrom.com)

This season's most on-trend coat style is a cozy and plush teddy number like this one from Halogen.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush ($145; nordstrom.com)

This heated straightening brush combines two tools into one for a quicker, sleeker look.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sorel Madson Waterproof Boots ($170; nordstrom.com)

Waterproof, sleek and stylish, these boots will keep your feet dry for many winters to come.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban Standard Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses ($153; nordstrom.com)

These classic aviator sunglasses are lightweight, stylish and flattering on just about everyone.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase ($85-$105; nordstrom.com)

Get the most out of your beauty sleep with this anti-aging, anti-crease and anti-bedhead silk pillowcase.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot ($129.95; nordstrom.com)

These ultra-comfy boots are breathable and cushioned with genuine shearling, so feel free to live in them all season long.

Gifts for $200 or more

Nordstrom Signature Shawl Collar Silk & Cashmere Cardigan ($279; nordstrom.com)

A luxuriously soft cashmere sweater that she'll never want to take off is never not a good idea.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kate Spade New York Raven Scallop Smart Bracelet Watch 41mm ($335; nordstrom.com)

This heart-monitoring smart watch includes voice activation, music control and Google Assistant, making it equal parts stylish and functional.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones II With Google Assistant ($279; nordstrom.com)

These comfy, noise-cancelling Bose headphones can connect to any Bluetooth device, and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you're never out of (hands-free) reach.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Marc Jacobs x Peanuts Comic Strip Tote ($295; nordstrom.com)

Give the gift of nostalgia — but make it fashion — with this Peanuts Comic Strip Tote from Marc Jacobs.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; nordstrom.com)

This coveted hair dryer increases smoothness and shine while decreases frizz and heat damage with its fast-drying V6 motor. Basically, it's the hair dryer to beat all hair dryers (and worth the pretty penny).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Poppy Finch Triple Baby Pearl Collar Necklace ($295; nordstrom.com)

This delicate handmade 14-karat gold and pearl necklace is a timeless and beautiful addition to any wardrobe.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Strathberry Mini Stylist Calfskin Leather Convertible Clutch ($355; nordstrom.com)

Edinburgh-based luxury handbag brand, Strathberry, makes chic and timeless handbags (and is one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.