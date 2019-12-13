Cosori's Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer is on sale at Amazon

Up your air frying IQ with a deal on the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer ($83.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com), now down to its lowest price ever on Amazon.

This Cosori model allows you to air fry from anywhere with a mobile device. Use your phone or Alexa to operate the fryer from the other room or across the kitchen and schedule cook times up to four hours in advance. Plus, monitor your food's progress with the VeSync app, which also includes more than 100 recipes if you need ideas for your next meal.

In terms of actual air frying, the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer features a 5.8-quart square nonstick basket and 11 preset functions: steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, French fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread and desserts, plus a preheat function to improve food texture. It's the perfect tool for those looking to maintain a healthier diet; according to Cosori, air frying uses 85% less fat than traditional deep frying methods.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

