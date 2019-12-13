Stay hydrated with discounted Brita pitchers from Amazon

Quench your thirst for water — and savings — with this Gold Box deal on Brita water pitchers at Amazon.

The most famous water filtering brand is offering up all-time low prices on large,10-cup pitchers, including the Metro, Monterey and Grand models. Each pitcher comes with one filter — either regular or Longlast. A regular filter lasts for about two months, while the Longlast version will last up to six months before it needs to be replaced (an indicator on the pitcher will notify you when the time for a new filter has come).

And for those who want even more water, snag one of two discounted, 18-cup UltraMax water dispensers. These space-efficient models feature a spigot that makes pouring easy, along with a flip top lid to make refilling less of a chore.

Here are all the Brita offerings on sale in the Gold Box:

Brita UltraMax Water Dispenser with Filter, Gray, Extra Large ($19.92, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Brita UltraMax Water Dispenser with Longlast Filter, Black, Extra Large ($31.35, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Brita Metro Pitcher with Filter, 5 Cup, Turquoise ($13.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Brita Monterey Pitcher with Longlast Filter, 10 Cup, Black ($22.76, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Brita Monterey Pitcher with Longlast Filter, 10 Cup, White ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Brita Monterey Pitcher with Longlast Filter, 10 Cup, Green ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Brita Grand Pitcher with Filter, 10 Cup, Red ($24.49, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Brita Grand Pitcher with Filter, 10 Cup, Green ($24.21, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Be sure to drink up these savings on Brita before this deal runs dry; these discounts will be gone by tomorrow. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.