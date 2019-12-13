Woman finds 10-foot python in her Christmas tree

(CNN) There are many ways to decorate a Christmas tree -- from monotone minimalism to old-school kitsch.

But for one woman in Australia , the seasonal theme was very big snakes, when she got home to find a 10-foot python adorning her tree.

Leanne Chapman and her partner returned to their home in Brisbane, Queensland on Thursday, and noticed a commotion on their balcony.

"We came home from work and there's a couple of butcher birds that visit every day and they were just kicking off on the balcony, going crazy," Chapman told CNN affiliate 7News.

The snake eventually slithered away.

Chapman, who is originally from England, told 7News that her partner started to video the birds, and leaning on the tree -- not realizing what lay wrapped around it.

