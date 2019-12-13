Two killed in protests over controversial Indian citizenship bill

Guwahati, India (CNN) Hundreds of people have joined a hunger strike in northeast India, where the government has deployed troops and shut down the internet in the wake of a controversial citizenship bill opponents worry will marginalize non-Hindu voices in one of India's most ethnically diverse regions.

Protesters took to the streets across the states of Assam and Tripura after the government officially approved the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) this week. The new law could give Indian citizenship to immigrants from three neighboring countries -- but not if they are Muslim.

Opposition parties say the bill is unconstitutional as it bases citizenship on a person's religion and would further marginalize India's 200-million strong Muslim community.

The unrest has turned deadly. Two people died in Guwahati, the capital of Assam and the state's and most important city -- they were brought to a hospital with bullet wounds, said Dr. Ramen Talukdar, the superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Another 26 were injured, though seven have been discharged, he said.

"We were coming back from the actual ground where the big procession took place and suddenly six vehicles ... stopped nearby and they threw a stun grenade to disperse the protestors," said Mehraj Khan, whose friend was one of the young men killed.

Read More