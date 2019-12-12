Here's how to say the words you mispronounced in 2019

(CNN) Every year, something different captures our attention -- but we don't always know how to say it right. (Remember when we taught you how to pronounce "Beto O'Rourke" last year? And how to sound out "Namibia" the year before that?)

It's OK! You're not alone. There are words that most Americans avoid saying out loud -- and language-learning app Babbel tracked which ones they are with the help of members from the U.S. Captioning Company (And yes, of course "Buttigieg" was included).

"These professional captioners are asked each year by Babbel to submit and vote on which words, names, and phrases they have most often witnessed being mispronounced by American newscasters, television personalities, etc.," Ted Mentele, Babbel's English Editor in Didactics, told CNN.

The words come from a wide spectrum of subjects that have been the center of national conversation, Mentele said, including politics, entertainment and sports.

"The entries on our list are even today dominating the headlines -- Megan Rapinoe was yesterday named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year; and just this morning, Greta Thunberg has been named Time's Person of the Year for 2019," he said.