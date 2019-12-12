Meet MAMBO-9, one of the most distant galaxies to ever be observed

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:57 AM ET, Thu December 12, 2019

This is an artist&#39;s illustration of what MAMBO-9 would look like in visible light. The galaxy is very dusty and it has yet to build most of its stars. The two components show that the galaxy is in the process of merging.
Astronomers have found a white dwarf star surrounded by a gas disk created from an ice giant planet being torn apart by its gravity.
New measurements of the black hole at the center of the Holm 15A galaxy reveal it&#39;s 40 billion times more massive than our sun, making it the heaviest known black hole to be directly measured.
This &lt;a href=&quot;https://chandra.harvard.edu/photo/2019/bhfeedback/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;image&lt;/a&gt;, which combines observations from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Karl Jansky Very Large Array, shows a black hole that is triggering star formation nearly one million light-years away from it. The large red bubble on the left is a hot gas bubble and the dots of light to the right of it are four galaxies where star formation has increased. The host galaxy of the black hole that released the gas bubble is the bright point of light to the right of the golden light at the center.
A close-up view of an interstellar comet passing through our solar system can be seen on the left. On the right, astronomers used an image of Earth for comparison.
The galaxy NGC 6240 hosts three supermassive black holes at its core.
Gamma-ray bursts are shown in this artist&#39;s illustration. They can be triggered by the collision or neutron stars or the explosion of a super massive star, collapsing into a black hole.
Two gaseous clouds resembling peacocks have been found in neighboring dwarf galaxy the Large Magellanic Cloud. In these images by the ALMA telescopes, red and green highlight molecular gas while blue shows ionized hydrogen gas.
