(CNN) It's an automatic reflex for many of us: obediently tapping a few times on a can of beer or soda to stop it from frothing over.

But researchers in Denmark have discovered that we've been wasting our time. Tapping on a can of shaken beer makes absolutely no difference to whether it fizzes all over your party outfit

The team from the University of Southern Denmark in Odense conducted a randomized test using 1,000 330-milliliter (11-ounce) cans of beer. The cans were placed into one of four groups -- unshaken/untapped, unshaken/tapped, shaken/untapped and shaken/tapped.

The beers were shaken for two minutes using a machine that was set to simulate the effect of riding a bicycle for 10 minutes, a popular Danish method of transporting beer.

The cans were hit three times on the side and opened after roughly a minute, with the teams weighing them before and after opening to find the mass and assess the level of beer loss.

Read More