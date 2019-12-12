Golfer Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey busted in Florida sex crime sting

(CNN) PGA golfer Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey was among more than 100 people arrested over a six-day sex crime sting in Florida.

Gainey, 44, was charged with soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor in Florida, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. Gainey was released on $500 bond, according to Polk County jail records.

The undercover operation into prostitution, human trafficking and child predators began December 3. It was dubbed " Operation Santa's Naughty List ."

Fifty-three people were charged with prostitution. Judd said Wednesday seven could be victims of human trafficking.

"I, in my heart, believe that every one of these prostitutes at some point in their time in their life were a victim of human trafficking, if in fact they're not currently a victim of human trafficking," Judd said, according to CNN affiliate WFLA

