Clinton Portis is among 10 former NFL players charged in an alleged health benefits scam worth over $3 million

(CNN) Former Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis and other retired NFL players have been charged by a federal grand jury with defrauding the NFL's retiree health care benefits plan for more than $3 million, according to two indictments unsealed Thursday.

"Ten former NFL players allegedly committed a brazen, multi-million dollar fraud on a health care plan meant to help their former teammates and other retired players pay legitimate, out-of-pocket medical expenses," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in a statement.

The former NFL players allegedly submitted fraudulent health care claims seeking to be reimbursed for expensive medical equipment that was never purchased, typically about $40,000 to $50,000 per claim, court records show.

The equipment included hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines designed for a doctor's office to conduct women's health examinations, and electromagnetic therapy devices made for horses, prosecutors said.

In addition, some defendants personally profited by receiving reimbursements from the plan or by recruiting other retired players to participate in the scheme in exchange for kickbacks and bribes, the indictments say. The claims relied on fabricated invoices, prescriptions and letters of medical necessity, prosecutors said.

Read More