(CNN) All 30 Major League Baseball teams will extend safety netting to protect fans from foul balls, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday in San Diego.

"I hope it goes without saying that the safety of our fans in the ballpark are of paramount concern both to Major League Baseball and to the individual clubs," said Manfred.

The changes will be made for the 2020 season, he said. Before the 2018 season, MLB extended the netting to at least the far end of the dugout.

Now, seven clubs will have netting that goes all the way to the foul pole, he said. At 15 stadiums, the netting will go to the elbow in the outfield "where the stands begin to angle away from the field of play," Manfred said.

The remaining eight will extend "substantially beyond the far end of the dugout," he said.

Read More