Michael Vick will serve as Pro Bowl captain despite a popular petition calling for his removal

(CNN) Despite a petition calling for his removal, Michael Vick will serve as the NFL's honorary Pro Bowl captain this year, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

More than 560,000 people signed a Change.org petition to bar Vick from serving as a captain, a role that would see him mentor players and coach from the sidelines.

But Goodell said Vick's made progress since his 2007 conviction for illegal dog fighting.

"Over the last, what is it, nine years or so, we have supported Michael in his recognition of the mistake he made," he said at a press conference. "He's paid a heavy price for that. He's been accountable for it."

Goodell said Vick has worked to secure animal rights since his release from prison. In 2015, he met with lawmakers in Pennsylvania to support a bill that gave police officers the right to break into cars to free dogs and cats.