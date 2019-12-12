Fourth teenager who escaped from a Nashville detention center is in custody

(CNN) The last of four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville, Tennessee, nearly two weeks ago was captured on Thursday, authorities said.

A tip provided through Crime Stoppers helped lead authorities to 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers, who was recaptured in a suburban Nashville apartment, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Police posted a photo of what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle and boxes of ammunition that police confiscated from the apartment.

An adult male and an adult woman who were in the apartment with Caruthers were taken into custody, police said.

Caruthers is charged as an adult in an armed robbery case last year.

BREAKING: Escaped teen Brandon Caruthers, accused of armed robbery, has just been taken into custody by MNPD SWAT, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers & Deputy U.S. Marshals at an Antioch apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/LZ2W7v5EpW — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019

Security videos showed the teenagers, two of whom are accused of murder, running undetected through the empty hallways of the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Facility and escaping through the front door on November 30. Officials said the four escaped because of critical oversights by the company that managed the facility.