Investigators believe Barnard student was fatally stabbed

(CNN) An 18-year-old woman who investigators believe to be a Barnard College student died Wednesday after she was found with several stab wounds just blocks from the school, a law enforcement official tells CNN.

The woman was found unconscious near 116th Street and Morningside Drive after a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. about a female who was assaulted, according to a release from the New York Police Department.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The New York Police Department is not identifying the victim pending family notification. There are no arrests at this time.

CNN has reached out to Barnard College for comment.

