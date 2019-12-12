12 days of holiday kindness: A checklist to spread Christmas cheer

(CNN) The holiday season is upon us, and though it's easy to rush around and pretend like we are in our own little world, why don't we try something different?

Many people don't have the luxury of time off at the holidays, and others are faced with grief or loneliness this time of year, so let's spread some cheer to those around us.

Let's take 12 days, the ones right before Christmas Day, to show our fellow humans a little extra kindness. It doesn't have to be big -- it just has to be done with a good attitude.

Here are a few examples to get started.

We all need a little pay it forward in our lives, and buying coffee or a meal for someone behind us in the drive through line could help start a chain of kindness. It doesn't have to be expensive for it to be meaningful.