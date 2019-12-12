Russia's only aircraft carrier catches fire; 6 believed injured and 1 missing

Moscow (CNN) Russia's only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, caught fire on Thursday morning during repair work in Russia's Arctic Sea port of Murmansk, according to Russian state news agencies.

Six people are thought to have been injured and one person is believed to be missing so far, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The fire broke out during maintenance work in the first power unit and a thick plume of black smoke was seen from the upper deck.

The area currently ablaze covers 120 square meters (1,292 square feet). Diesel fuel is currently burning, and firefighters are using foam to try to bring it under control.

Admiral Kuznetsov passes through the English Channel in October 2016 on its way to the Mediterranean.

The press service of the Zvyozdochka ship repair center said the specialists working onboard the vessel have been evacuated, TASS reported.

