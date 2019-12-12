Save on a Rosetta Stone course and get a Fire 7 Tablet for free on Amazon

If you've wanted to learn a new language but haven't had the time, or found Rosetta Stone too expensive, then it's your lucky day or as the French say, jour de chance.

You can get a Rosetta Stone bundle for $149.99, normally priced at $239.98, and it includes a free Amazon Fire Tablet 7, regularly priced at $39.99.

Each Rosetta Stone bundle comes with lifetime online access to the course, a grammar guide, and a dictionary book set. You have five different languages to choose from: English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

With the bundle, you'll have access to your lessons on multiple devices, be it your phone, tablet or computer, and can take advantage of downloadable audio lessons to take with you while you travel. You even get access to TruAccent, a service that compares your voice and accent to how natives sound.

As for the Fire 7 tablet and it's $39.99 price tag, just know, it's no slouch. The latest model comes with a faster processor than previous generations, 16GB of storage, has a 7-inch display and runs Amazon's Fire OS. The custom operating system gives you access to your Amazon account, including your Prime membership for shopping along with Prime Video and your Kindle library.

You can also download games and apps from Amazon's App Store. Naturally, you'll be able to complete your Rosetta Stone lessons on the Fire Tablet 7.

I like the idea of bundling Rosetta Stone lessons with a tablet that you can use to take said lessons. We all have phones in our pockets that can handle the workload, but there's something to be said about having a dedicated device that you can sit down and focus on a single task on.

Even if you don't need or want the Fire Tablet 7, it would make a fantastic present for a friend or loved on.

If you've been looking for a good deal on Rosetta Stone lessons, you'll have to act fast. The promotion is only good for Thursday.

Buy Rosetta Stone with a free Kindle Fire 7 tablet for $149.99 on Amazon.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.