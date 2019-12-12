Start your day with savings on the Nespresso VertuoPlus at Amazon

Wake up and smell the discounts. Amazon's brewing up some savings Thursday with this one-day deal on Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso makers (starting at $99.99; amazon.com), so it's time to upgrade your morning cup of joe.

Choose from four machines: For $114.99 (the lowest price ever), two models feature a built-in Aeroccino, which whips up hot or cold milk froth for your coffees and heats milk for your lattes and cappuccinos. The other two, at another all-time low price of $99.99, don't. But all the models on sale are able to accommodate five cup sizes and come with a bundle of best-selling Nespresso capsules, so you can test out a few different flavors.

Nespresso machines utilize one-touch brewing, so making coffee has never been simpler — or smarter. That's because the VertuoPlus uses an intelligent extraction system that recognizes each individual capsule, thanks to a barcode on its rim, and automatically adjusts the settings for an ideal blend-specific result.

Be sure to act quickly if you want to get your hands on this caffeine fix; this deal will be all drunk up by Friday. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.