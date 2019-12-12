cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

Start your day with savings on the Nespresso VertuoPlus at Amazon

Chelsea Stone, CNN Underscored
Updated Thu December 12, 2019

Wake up and smell the discounts. Amazon's brewing up some savings Thursday with this one-day deal on Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso makers (starting at $99.99; amazon.com), so it's time to upgrade your morning cup of joe.

Choose from four machines: For $114.99 (the lowest price ever), two models feature a built-in Aeroccino, which whips up hot or cold milk froth for your coffees and heats milk for your lattes and cappuccinos. The other two, at another all-time low price of $99.99, don't. But all the models on sale are able to accommodate five cup sizes and come with a bundle of best-selling Nespresso capsules, so you can test out a few different flavors.

Nespresso machines utilize one-touch brewing, so making coffee has never been simpler — or smarter. That's because the VertuoPlus uses an intelligent extraction system that recognizes each individual capsule, thanks to a barcode on its rim, and automatically adjusts the settings for an ideal blend-specific result.

Be sure to act quickly if you want to get your hands on this caffeine fix; this deal will be all drunk up by Friday. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.