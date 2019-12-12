Step into savings with 40% off your entire Clarks purchase, today only

Step up your shoe game with this sitewide deal from Clarks. While the rest of us have moved on from Cyber Monday, the famously comfortable shoe brand is throwing it back to the biggest shopping day of the year by offering the same deal it ran during Cyber Week.

Thursday only, take 40% off your entire Clarks purchase with promo code CYBER. It's the perfect time for women to slip on a pair of classic Clarkdale Arlo suede ankle boots, or even some strain-reducing Kaylin Cara pumps to wear during the holiday party season. Meanwhile, men should consider the sleek Desert Mali boots, crafted from beeswax leather, or the classic slip-on Wallabee boot — both are ideal footwear for the cold months ahead.

Just be sure to seize this second chance at Cyber Monday shoe shopping soon; prices will go back up on Friday. For more great deals on Clarks, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.