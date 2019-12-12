Stay cozy this winter with these 31 warm and fuzzy essentials

We could say that winter is coming, but depending where you're located, it's likely already here. Which means it's cold outside. And wet. And gray. And while that might be a wee bit depressing to some, over here we're calling it cozy season.

What does that mean, exactly? Well, that it's time to ditch your well-made plans, throw on your cashmere sweatpants and fleece pullover, grab that slinky throw blanket and get snuggled up on your couch with a hot water bottle. This is the time of the year when you can catch up on your reading or take a nap or just binge-watch a show, totally guilt-free. Savor it.

To help you get there, we scoured the market to find everything cozy. From oversized scarves to luscious blankets, these 31 cozy items are going to feel like a warm hug every time you embrace them this winter — even if you have to go to work or take your kids to school. If you're also in the mood to do some last-minute holiday shopping, scroll through our guides to the best gifts for her, gifts for him and top-rated Amazon gifts.

The Comfy ($43.99; amazon.com)

If you haven't heard about the Comfy yet — well, get ready. Like the Snuggie before it, this crazy-comfortable blanket sweatshirt is going to be a thing very soon. First seen on "Shark Tank," the wearable blanket hoodie comes in 18 colors and patterns (ranging from plain black to one mimicking Santa's costume) and has already garnered nearly 1,500 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Brooklinen Throw Blanket (starting at $189; brooklinen.com)

Looking for a sophisticated throw that is equal parts stately and cozy? They're hard to find, but Brooklinen nailed it with this 59-by-83-inch blanket that comes in your choice of five materials (ranging from pure wool to cashmere-wool blend to baby alpaca!) and is perfect for slinging across a chair or defining the lower edge of your bed.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

If you like your robes unimaginably fuzzy, then this CozyChic option from Barefoot Dreams is going to be your pick. Made of a fuzzy, stretchy microfiber, the robe comes in nine colors and has racked up more than 700 positive reviews on Nordstrom.

Joules Homestead Luxe Faux Fur Slipper Sock ($34.95; zappos.com)

When you can't decide between a slipper and a sock, you can choose a slipper sock. These ones are perfect for padding around the house on a snowy day.

Wiesner Sherpa Cozy Crew Socks, 2-Pack ($7; target.com)

Chilly nights call for socks, but not just any socks. This sherpa two-pack comes in four colorways and will keep your feet nice and toasty all winter long.

Boll & Branch Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet ($265-$315; nordstrom.com)

When it comes to luxury (and fair trade!) linens, Boll & Branch is setting the industry standard. But organic and sustainable materials aside, the brand's ultrasoft flannel sheets are all-stars and a must-have for anyone who wants to make the bed situation as cozy as possible this winter.

Pavilia Premium Fleece Blanket with Sleeves ($20.99; amazon.com)

While we love us some luxury linens (see the aforementioned Brooklinen and Boll & Branch picks), we also love us some hilariously trendy products. Enter: This floor-length fleece blanket that has sleeves, comes in 15 colors and patterns, and only costs 21 bucks. Done and done.

The Layla Pajama Set ($109, originally $129; craneandcanopy.com)

If elegant pajamas sounds like an oxymoron, you've definitely never seen this set from one of our favorite bedding brands, Crane and Canopy. Available in three classic colors — grey, navy and black — these feature a gorgeous piping, super chic collar and even a side pocket. Not only are they absurdly soft and stretchy, they're also really stylish. For the ultimate luxury touch, add a customized monogram for an extra $10.

Mistana Dedrick Shaggy Super Elegent Sherpa Long Fur Throw ($31.44; wayfair.com)

There are lots of interior design rules that are confining or confusing, but here's one that's not: You can never, ever have too many throw blankets. Which is why we're including another favorite on this list. Shaggy and soft, this one from Mistana comes in 10 colors, has more than 1,800 positive reviews on Wayfair, and at $31, it won't break the bank.

Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers (starting at $16.99, originally $30; amazon.com)

Loved by more than 1,000 Amazon reviewers, these slippers feature a thick memory foam cushion and a luxurious faux fur lining and are available in colors like rust and lavender.

HomeTop Hot Water Bottle with Faux Fur Cover ($16.99; amazon.com)

We're here to tell you that there is nothing cozier or better for your soul than snuggling up to a hot water bottle when you're not feeling so hot. This one comes with a plush fleece cover (with adorable pom poms too, natch), putting a modern-day spin on an old-school remedy.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan ($116; nordstrom.com)

There's nothing like wrapping yourself in a soft-as-butter cardigan on a dreary day, and this one from Barefoot Dreams fits the bill. Wear it with jeans and a tee for a casual look or over your pajamas as you watch TV in front of a roaring fire. With nearly 2,500 5-star reviews on Nordstrom, it's a best-seller for the brand.

Dudley Stephens Calyer Cowl Neck Sweater ($158; dudley-stephens.com)

Not all cozy items are created equal, and this fancy fleece is proof of that. Dudley Stephens' elevated fleece tops come in the form of funnel neck turtlenecks, cowl necks, boat necks and beyond, and are favorites among influencers like Natalie Borton and Gwyneth Paltrow/Goop. We love the Calyer sweater above, which comes in six stately hues and will keep you feeling cozy but looking sharp.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket ($24.99; amazon.com)

More than 5,000 Amazon reviews have given this blanket a nearly 5-star rating, with fans loving its microfiber and fleece plush feel for cozying up after a long day.

State Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater ($100; statecashmere.com)

For those days when you want to be crazy comfy, but have to go work, opt for this smart ribbed crew neck sweater from State Cashmere. Made of 100% Mongolian cashmere, the paper-thin sweater will keep you feeling warm and looking flawless.

Parachute Fouta Stripe Bathrobe ($99; parachutehome.com)

If you're taking some me time, you need to do it in a sumptuous bathrobe, and this Meditteranean-inspired option from Parachute is a beautiful pick. Flat-woven cotton on the outside and super-soft terry on the inside, the Fouta is the cozy robe minimalists will appreciate. (Want matching towels? Here you go.)

Banana Republic Sherpa Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($49, regularly $98.50; bananarepublic.gap.com)

Can we all agree that this is the only sweatshirt we should wear for the rest of our lives? Boxy with extra-long sleeves, this top hits right at the waist and is just as fuzzy on the inside as it is on the outside.

Dokotoo Solid Fuzzy Fleece Open Front Hooded Cardigan (starting at $28.04; amazon.com)

It's hard to see a photo of the Dokotoo fuzzy cardigan and not say, "I need that." The oversized fleece comes with a roomy hood and pockets, is available in 10 colors and styles, and has raked in more than 400 positive Amazon reviews.

Everlane The Cashmere Sweatpant ($140; everlane.com)

Fact: Everyone should own cashmere sweatpants. Just as comfortable as the old-school cotton version, these luxurious puppies from Everlane are our favorite, thanks to their relaxed-but-trim fit, the drawstring waist and the ribbed detailing on the cuffs. Trust us, they're worth the investment.

Lululemon Align Pant ($98; lululemon.com)

We know, we know — when you think of "cozy," putting on skin-tight leggings isn't the first thing you think of. But the Align pants from Lululemon are going to change your mind. Made of a buttery-soft fabric dubbed "Nulu," the Align pants come in a variety of styles and lengths. But their utmost selling point is that when you're wearing them, you feel like you're wearing nothing at all. And the high, flat waistband gently pulls you in, without pinching.

Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom's very own Moonlight Pajamas are the retailer's best-sellers, with more than a thousand 5-star reviews. Available in 10 patterns, the PJs are soft and light and wash beautifully. Pair them with the Barefoot Dreams Cardigan and sherpa socks on a snow day and you'll be the epitome of cozy.

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

If you're a real connoisseur of cozy, you know the beauty that is the heated blanket. This one, which comes with more than 1,000 glowing Amazon reviews, features sherpa, faux fur and three heat settings to keep you toasty all winter long.

Wubbly Fleece Zip Jacket ($57.90, originally $88; nordstrom.com)

Available in shades like cream and chestnut brown, this fleece jacket makes you feel like you're being hugged by a cloud.

Apparis Manon Faux Fur Jacket ($285; shopbop.com)

If the teddy bear jacket were to have a fancy aunt, it would definitely be one of Apparis' sublime coats. Available in a rainbow of hues, the toppers are all made of thick, downy faux fur. We love the rose-colored, waist-length Manon, which will keep you cozy on even the coldest of nights.

Hunter Boots Women's Original A-Line Puffer Jacket ($225; hunterboots.com)

There are probably a billion puffers on the market right now, but this one from Hunter Boots is definitely among our favorites. Water-resistant and coated with a rubbery feel on the outside, the coat is pure coziness on the inside and is designed to be worn in temps as low as 25 below zero. We love the sherpa fleece-lined snorkel hood and the extra-puffy composition.

Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot ($159.95; nordstrom.com)

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's how we feel about the wardrobe staple that is the Ugg Classic short boot. Whether you're running errands, commuting to the office or cheering your kiddo on from a freezing sideline, the shearling-lined suede boot will keep your feet snug year-round. And because it comes in 13 colors, it can match your puffer too.

Free People Cloud Nine Infinity Scarf ($46.40, originally $58; macys.com)

Like a cloud on your neck, this wraparound infinity scarf from Free People is knit from the softest of yarns and comes in cream and gray. You'll love its oversized bulk, which practically swallows your neck up in coziness.

Felicity Cozy Bucket Bag ($68; anthropolgie.com)

We don't need a cozy bag, per se, but we clearly want one. Available in a girly pink, a soft gray and a punchy leopard print, the Felicity faux fur bucket bag has a removable strap and an extra-wide handle for toting around town this winter.

L.L.Bean Ultrawarm Bomber Hat ($44.95; llbean.com)

Let us be clear: There are cuter, more Instagram-worthy hats out there. But none will keep you as warm as this bomber from L.L.Bean. Water-resistant and insulated with Primaloft, the hat is lined with a cute faux-fur trim and comes in cream and black. Because when you're not doing it for the 'gram, you want to be warm and cozy.

Ugg Leather Mitten ($76.49; amazon.com)

Swanky mittens that keep Jack Frost at bay do exist! Made of gold leather on the outside with a fun pink shearling cuff, these Ugg cuties have a faux fur interior lining that will keep your hands to-die-for-level warm.

Whiteleopard Women's Winter Mittens ($15.98; amazon.com)

If you're in the market for mittens that are a) cheaper and b) a bit more homespun looking, then consider these from Whiteleopard. With more than 700 positive reviews on Amazon, the plush-lined, double-layer knit gloves are described as being thick, warm and super cute. They're available in a variety of colors, and you can get a matching knit hat for a few bucks more.

J. Crew Twist Headband In Supersoft Yarn ($24.50; jcrew.com)

Headbands are so hot right now. We can thank J.Crew for the turban-esque shape of this twist headband, which is made from supersoft yarn and comes in a creamy white, black and neon pink. We'll take all three, please.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.